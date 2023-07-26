OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Lamar Jackson was on the field to start training camp, his knee injury and contract uncertainty behind him.

Now the Baltimore Ravens are waiting on a couple other key parts of their offense.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back J.K. Dobbins remained on the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday when Baltimore held its first official practice of camp. Coach John Harbaugh said there’s some “complexity” to Dobbins’ absence.

“I wish it was a simple answer,” Harbaugh said. “There’s always a lot of things that go into football, but there’s some complexity to it, and we’re working through all that. J.K.’s working through it, and we’re looking forward to when he’s out there.”

Dobbins, who also missed practice time at minicamp, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He returned from a major knee injury that cost him the whole 2021 season and rushed for 520 yards in eight games in 2022.

Bateman was a first-round draft pick in 2021, and he’s struggled with injuries as a pro. His season ended after six games last year because of foot problems. Linebacker Tyus Bowser, who returned from a torn Achilles tendon to play nine games last season, is on the non-football injury list.

“Both those guys are dealing with things that are kind of side issues to their recoveries,” Harbaugh said. “Tyus’ Achilles is fine. Bateman’s Lisfranc surgery is good, is fine. But with that sometimes other areas compensate and get a little sore. That’s what we’re dealing with.”

Harbaugh said there are “reasonable timelines” for Bateman and Bowser to return but did not give specifics.

The Ravens can still be relieved that Jackson’s contract saga is over. He received a $260 million, five year deal to stay with Baltimore – after the team used the franchise tag on him – and now he’s working with a revamped receiving group. Bateman is a big part of the Ravens’ plans, but they also added Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason and drafted receiver Zay Flowers in the first round.

Flowers in particular has earned rave reviews.

“Nothing but impressed with everything he’s done,” Harbaugh said. “You get to feel like he’s not a rookie. You get to feel like he’s a veteran. You just see he’s really mature.”

He’s already earned a nickname.

“We’re going to call him ‘Joystick,’” Jackson said.

The Ravens are entering their first season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, so this is an important camp, even if top players aren’t likely to play much in the preseason games. Getting Bateman back as soon as possible is important.

Dobbins plays a different position but also has a lot of preparing to do.

“I know he’ll get ready,” Harbaugh said. “He’s in all the meetings mentally, doing those kind of things. I also believe this about J.K.: He’ll be happy when he’s out there. He wants to be out there.”

Gus Edwards and the recently signed Melvin Gordon are other options at running back for the Ravens. Gordon ran for 318 yards on 90 carries for Denver last season, both career lows.

“Melvin’s a pro,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve known him as a defense, now we get to see him as a teammate. He’s very excited to be here. He’s very excited to make a statement about where he’s at in his career, for sure.”

NOTES: The Ravens signed CB Arthur Maulet, waived T Brandon Kipper and put CB Trayvon Mullen on the NFI list.

