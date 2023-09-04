THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP)Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was in Minnesota on Monday to see a specialist for his latest injury.

Kupp’s hamstring injury has slowed him for roughly five weeks since he pulled up in practice at training camp on Aug. 1, and the Super Bowl 56 MVP had a setback last week. Coach Sean McVay said the injury has been “a little bit out of the norm” compared to a normal hamstring strain or muscle pull.

He left during the weekend to get another opinion, although the Rams haven’t given more specifics. Kupp’s availability for the Rams’ season opener at Seattle on Sunday seems increasingly unlikely, although he hasn’t been ruled out.

“We’re hopeful that this will give some clarity once he goes and talks to these doctors, because it doesn’t fall in alignment with some of the things that have ended up occurring relative to the standard strains of the hamstring,” McVay said. “I think we want to be able to get some clarity.”

Kupp is expected to be back in Los Angeles before the Rams’ practice on Wednesday.

Kupp missed the final eight games of last season with an ankle injury, finishing with 75 catches for 812 yards. He won the triple crown of receiving in 2021, leading the NFL in catches, yards receiving and receiving TDs before he caught the winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl.

“I think the most important thing is whenever he’s able to take the field, whether that be this week, whether that be Week 2, whatever it is, as long as he’s able to have that return to performance, he’s feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love, and he’s got some clarity on, all right, what is really going on?” McVay said.

Kupp missed the second half of the regular season in 2018 with a serious knee injury that prevented him from playing in the Rams’ first trip to the Super Bowl under McVay.

The Rams’ healthy receivers include Van Jefferson, newcomer Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and rookie Puka Nacua.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL