THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP)The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed Super Bowl-winning running back Darrell Henderson to their practice squad and promoted Royce Freeman to the active roster.

The Rams made the moves Tuesday after top running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers left Sunday’s 26-9 victory over Arizona with injuries.

Williams’ ankle injury and Rivers’ knee injury are likely to sideline them for at least this week’s game against Pittsburgh, although coach Sean McVay didn’t provide a timetable Monday.

Henderson spent his first 3 1/2 NFL seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the third round in 2019. He started 28 games and rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns for Los Angeles, including a career-high 688 yards and five TDs in the 2021-22 season.

Henderson rushed for 7 yards and caught three passes for 43 yards in the Rams’ Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati in February 2022. He was waived by the Rams in November 2022 after Cam Akers and Williams moved past him on the depth chart, and he spent two weeks with Jacksonville after the Jaguars claimed him.

Freeman joined the Rams for training camp and was signed to the practice squad before the regular season. The six-year NFL veteran has rushed for 1,407 yards while playing for Denver, Carolina and Houston.

The Rams have been hit by depth problems at running back less than four weeks after trading Akers to Minnesota in a late-round draft pick swap. Rookie Zach Evans is the top remaining healthy running back on the Rams’ roster, and the sixth-round pick got the first four carries of his career late in the win over the Cardinals.

Williams rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown against Arizona.

