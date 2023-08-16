The Las Vegas Raiders removed first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson off the non-football injury list on Wednesday, and wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice after a short absence.

Wilson, a defensive end drafted seventh overall, was placed on that injury list before training camp because of a foot injury suffered last season at Texas Tech. He also didn’t participate in organized team activities or minicamp.

There was no corresponding move because Wilson already was on the active roster.

“He’s progressing the way we thought he would,” Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said. “Now it’s kind of time to take the next step here and get him on the field and get him in his pads and start working toward the ability to be in team drills. We’ll try to take it at the right pace as we go.”

The Raiders hope Wilson will be a part of the rotation this season that includes Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and aid a pass rush that ranked 30th in the NFL last season. Wilson had seven sacks each of his last two seasons at Texas Tech.

“He’s asking a ton of questions and getting better,” Crosby said. “It’s awesome to see him out there with us.”

The Raiders began the first of two joint practices Wednesday with the Los Angeles Rams in Thousand Oaks, California.

Adams suffered what appeared to be a leg injury on Friday at the Raiders’ headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. McDaniels said at the time he didn’t think the injury “was crazy serious.”

Also, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Michael Mayer practiced after being out with unspecified injuries. Several other Raiders didn’t make the trip.

“We’re trying to take the right steps with each guy so that we can get them back healthy and ready to go,” McDaniels said.

