KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a quad injury that had caused the two-time Pro Bowl running back to miss their previous week’s game against the Chargers.

Jacobs did not look comfortable going through pregame warmups at Arrowhead Stadium before being ruled out.

The Raiders are facing a must-win game against Kansas City to keep alive their slim playoff hopes. And coach Antonio Pierce indicated earlier in the week that he expected “all the guys to play,” which seemed to include Jacobs, who was limited in practice on Friday and was listed as questionable for the AFC West showdown.

The Raiders did have pass rusher Maxx Crosby available to face Patrick Mahomes and the division-leading Chiefs. He missed two days of practice early in the week because of a knee injury but practiced on a limited basis Saturday.

Las Vegas had already ruled out tight end Michael Mayer, who missed the entire week of practice with a toe injury. Their other inactive players were quarterback Brian Hoyer, offensive linemen Hroniss Grasu and Brandon Parker, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive tackle Byron Young.

There were no major surprises on the inactive list for Kansas City, which had already ruled out embattled wide receiver Kadarius Toney because of a hip injury and left tackle Donovan Smith, who was out for the third straight game with a knee injury.

The Chiefs put wide receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve with a knee injury early in the week, then added third down back Jerick McKinnon to the IR with a groin injury. That left them short-handed at skill positions, so they signed running back La’Mical Perine off the practice squad and promoted wide receiver Montrell Washington along with defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

The Chiefs, who are trying to keep alive their fading hopes of earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC, did welcome back Isiah Pacheco, their leading rusher, after he missed the previous two games following a “clean up” procedure on his shoulder. Pacheco practiced fully all week and Chiefs coach Andy Reid expected him to have a full workload.

Their other inactive players for the Raiders were defensive tackles Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell, defensive ends B.J. Thompson and Malik Herring and cornerback Nic Jones.

—

