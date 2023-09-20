There were some tough losses for football in fantasy and on the field in Week 2, but we’re putting the past behind us and moving forward with these productive players. These are my best bets to score in Week 3 of the NFL season.

—

Running Back

JOSH JACOBS, RAIDERS

Last season’s rushing leader (2,053 all-purpose yards, 12 TDs), Jacobs has yet to find the end zone this season, but that’s all set to change this week when he’ll go up against a Steelers defense that is the best matchup for opposing running backs coming into Week 3. Jacobs’ snap count over the first two games (76%) is in the top 10 for RBs, so we know the opportunities will be there.

KEN WALKER, SEAHAWKS

Walker’s second-year demise at the hands of Zach Charbonnet has been greatly exaggerated thus far, as Walker’s snap count through two games is 61% compared to just 25% for the rookie. With two rushing TDs already, Walker is almost a third of his way to the nine scores he had in 2022. This week he’ll face a Panthers’ defense that is the second-worst matchup for WRs going in, but is the third-best matchup for opposing RBs.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ERS

McCaffrey was here last week too, but his matchup in Week 3 is too hard to ignore. He faces the Giants with the fifth-best matchup for opposing running backs. His 96.5% snap count over the first two games is the highest for any running back as well, so he rarely comes off the field.

—

Wide Receiver

MIKE EVANS, BUCCANEERS

Evans hasn’t seen a drop-off in production in 2023, even without Tom Brady. He’s scored in both games this season, and he’s primed to do it again in Week 3 when he’ll challenge an Eagles team that is third best against the run but is also a beatable sixth-worst pass defense in 2023. Baker Mayfield’s favorite option through two games, Evans is a strong contender to reach the end zone this week.

TYREEK HILL, DOLPHINS

Even with Bill Belichick scheming to stifle Miami’s best playmaker in Week 2, Hill was able to find the end zone for his third score of the short season. He faces a much-less formidable matchup in Week 3 against a Broncos team that is the eighth-best matchup for opposing wide receivers going in. With an 81% snap count and 41.38% TD dependency on 16 receptions, At least one of Hill’s catches this week likely will be for a TD.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, VIKINGS

Jefferson has had at least 150 yards in both games this season, but he’s yet to score a TD. That could change this week, when he’ll go up against the Chargers, our best matchup for opposing WRs in Week 3. You can set him and forget him, as Jefferson has played 99% of snaps this season and 100% in his most recent game.

—

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.