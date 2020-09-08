Pats place Harris, Allen on IR, add two to 53-man roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)The Patriots have placed running back Damien Harris and defensive lineman Beau Allen on injured reserve.

To fill the open spots on the 53-man roster, linebacker Caash Maluia and running back J.J. Taylor were promoted from the practice squad.

Harris and Allen were both absent from practice Monday. A 2019 third-round pick out of Alabama, Harris opened training camp in position to be a bigger contributor in his second season but has missed the last six practices with a hand issue. He played sparingly last season, finishing with four carries for 12 yards.

Maluia was a sixth-round pick in April, but was released and signed with the practice squad Sunday. The 5-foot-6, 185-pound Taylor was an undrafted rookie out of Arizona. He impressed Patriots coaches during training camp with his catching ability out of the backfield.

