GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC after a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.

The team announced the addition of the three-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday. A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press that the seven-year veteran with the Dallas Cowboys is joining the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $4 million and incentives could boost his compensation to $6 million.

Elliott was in a No. 15 jersey – the number he wore at Ohio State – while working out with his new teammates Wednesday as the Patriots conducted the first of two joint practices with the Green Bay Packers.

“I’ve never coached Zeke, but I’m glad we have him,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said before Wednesday’s practice. “I spent time with him last night and on the trip, on terminology and plays and protections, things like that. We’ll work him in there when he’s ready and we’ll see how that goes.”

The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards with the Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018. He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards, and 12 touchdown catches.

Elliott’s yards per game have decreased every season of his career, a trend that partly reflects the decreased usage of running backs in the NFL since the Cowboys used the No. 4 overall draft pick to select him in 2016.

Elliott is expected to serve as a complement to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who is projected to be New England’s lead option out of the backfield.

“That’s my guy,” said Stevenson, who said he met Elliott in 2021 and that they’ve been pretty close ever since.

Stevenson said the addition of Elliott would help the Patriots “tremendously.”

The Patriots suffered in short-yardage situations last season, an area where Elliott excels despite showing diminished overall output at the end of his Dallas tenure.

“Zeke’s awesome so far,” Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said. “Already was jumping in there and getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see, fresh off a plane, trying to come out here and compete. He seems like a great fit.”

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

