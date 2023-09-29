CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Panthers coach Frank Reich made the decision official Friday after saying earlier in the week that Young was trending in the right direction after missing the team’s Week 3 game at Seattle with an ankle injury. Young practiced full all three practice days this week.

“I thought it was good,” Reich said of Young’s week. “Probably even better than I expected it to be. … Bryce will be our quarterback.”

Both Carolina and Minnesota are 0-3.

Carolina will be out safety Xavier Woods due to a hamstring injury, marking the third straight week they will be without a new starting defensive player. Cornerback Jaycee Horn and linebacker Shaq Thompson previously sustained injuries and are both on injured reserve.

Running back Miles Sanders (groin), who did not practice Friday, and linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) are questionable, but Reich remains optimistic about their chances of playing. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, the team’s second-round draft pick, is also questionable and remains in the concussion protocol.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl