Even after perhaps their most disappointing loss of the season, the Green Bay Packers still have an opportunity to make the playoffs.

But their margin for error is much narrower.

The Packers (6-7) ended a three-game winning streak in desultory fashion Monday night, falling 24-22 to the New York Giants. Green Bay still would have the NFC’s third and final wild-card playoff berth if the season ended today, thanks to various tiebreakers.

Atlanta, New Orleans, Seattle, Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams are also 6-7. The Buccaneers visit Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“This one hurt, but we’ve got a short turnaround,” receiver Romeo Doubs said. “We’ve just got to go hard, figure out what the issue was and just progress from that point on forward.”

There were plenty of issues in every phase that hindered the Packers on Monday.

On defense, the Packers allowed the Giants to run wild and failed to get a sack against a team that has allowed a league-high 69 of them. On offense, the Packers turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions and struggled in the red zone. On special teams, the Packers fumbled a punt and missed a 45-yard field goal.

“I felt like we gave this game away,” said cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon, whose fumbled punt return led to a Giants touchdown. “They didn’t do nothing that we didn’t see.”

Green Bay still found itself in position to win after Jordan Love’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath put the Packers ahead 22-21 with 1:33 remaining, but Tommy DeVito drove the Giants into position for Randy Bullock’s 37-yard field goal as time expired.

DeVito picked Green Bay’s defense apart on that final drive, throwing four straight completions totaling 53 yards.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur noted that his team spent part of that series playing man-to-man defense with the cornerbacks playing far enough off the line of scrimmage that receivers could easily get open underneath.

“If we’re calling man, we’ve got to be tighter,” LaFleur said Tuesday.

WHAT’S WORKING

As poorly as the offense played for most of the game, the Packers still managed to score on their final two possessions to pull ahead after trailing 21-13 with under six minutes left.

WHAT NEEDS WORK

The Packers allowed 209 yards rushing, the fourth time this season an opponent has run for at least 200 yards. The Packers have given up at least 140 yards rushing in five straight games. … After not committing a single turnover during their three-game winning streak, the Packers lost two fumbles and threw an interception Monday. … The Packers scored touchdowns on just two of their five red zone possessions. They had first-and-10 on the 16 early in the fourth quarter, but Love was sacked on third down and Anders Carlson missed a 45-yard field goal.

STOCK UP

TE Tucker Kraft had four catches for a team-high 64 yards, both career highs for the rookie third-round pick from South Dakota State. His 43-yard gain led to a field goal. … WR Malik Heath’s first career touchdown put the Packers ahead with 1:33 remaining.

STOCK DOWN

Nixon had the critical fumble on a punt return and also appeared to have coverage on a 32-yard completion from DeVito to Wan’Dale Robinson during the game’s final series. . … After throwing eight touchdown passes without a turnover during Green Bay’s three-game winning streak, Love lost a fumble and threw an interception Monday.

INJURIES

WR Dontayvion Wicks hurt his ankle and WR Jayden Reed was evaluated for a concussion after the game. LaFleur didn’t have updates regarding either player on Tuesday. … CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) missed a fifth straight game, RB Aaron Jones (knee) sat out a third straight and LB Quay Walker (shoulder) also didn’t play.

KEY NUMBER

141.8 – The Packers’ average rush yards allowed, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

NEXT STEPS

The Packers seek to strengthen their playoff position and damage a rival when they host the Bucs.

