GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-9)

CAMP SITE: Green Bay, Wisconsin

KEY ADDITIONS: K Anders Carlson, TE Tucker Kraft, S Tarvarius Moore, TE Luke Musgrave, S Jonathan Owens, WR Jayden Reed, OLB Lukas Van Ness.

KEY LOSSES: S Adrian Amos, WR Randall Cobb, K Mason Crosby, WR Allen Lazard, TE Marcedes Lewis, DL Dean Lowry, DL Jarran Reed, QB Aaron Rodgers, TE Robert Tonyan.

KEY STORYLINES: The Packers are entering a new era as they adjust to the absence of Rodgers, the four-time MVP now with the New York Jets. New starting quarterback Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, has made just one career start. The Packers have two separate weeks of joint practices in training camp – against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots – giving Love more opportunities to work with a young receiving group that has second-year pros Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as its most proven options. The biggest question on defense is at safety as the Packers try to identify who will start alongside Darnell Savage, who’s coming off a disappointing 2022 season.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +4000

