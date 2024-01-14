ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers is active for a wild-card playoff game at Dallas after the starting cornerback sprained an ankle in practice during the week.

The injury that coach Matt LaFleur called “a freak deal” when Alexander stepped on a teammate’s foot had the two-time Pro Bowler listed as questionable in what has been an on-again, off-again season for him.

Alexander missed 10 games in the regular season, nine of those because of back and shoulder injuries. He was suspended for a game late in the season after crashing the coin toss in his hometown of Charlotte and nearly costing the Packers possession to start both halves.

What isn’t clear is how the injury might affect the Packers’ plans to have Alexander follow Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had an NFL-best 135 catches for 1,749 yards. Both of those were Cowboys single-season records.

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith is set to return after missing the 38-10 win at Washington in the regular-season finale with a plantar fascia injury.

Green Bay receiver Christian Watson, who scored three touchdowns when the Packers beat the Cowboys in Dallas coach Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field last season, is active after missing five consecutive games with a hamstring injury.

Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is active after being taken to the hospital with a chest injury in the 17-9 victory over Chicago last weekend.

Cooper Rush, the backup to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, is active after being listed as questionable with an illness.

