GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay’s defense gets linebacker De’Vondre Campbell back from a neck injury but will be missing cornerback Jaire Alexander for a fourth straight game when the Packers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Alexander continues to deal with a shoulder injury. He had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Packers also won’t have running back Aaron Jones (knee) or tight end Josiah Deguara (hip) for a second straight week. The Packers already had ruled Jones out on Friday.

Campbell had missed the Packers’ 29-22 Thanksgiving Day victory at Detroit because of his neck issue.

Packers safety Darnell Savage is active for Sunday’s game, one day after getting activated from injured reserve. Savage had missed five games with a calf injury.

The Chiefs won’t have running back Jerick McKinnon because of a groin injury. The other Chiefs inactives are cornerback Nic Jones, defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and defensive end Malik Herring.

Joining Alexander, Jones and Deguara on the Packers’ inactive list are linebacker Brenton Cox Jr., offensive tackle Caleb Jones and wide receiver Samori Toure.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL