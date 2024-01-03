CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Just when it appeared the season couldn’t get any more embarrassing for the Carolina Panthers, owner David Tepper finds himself embroiled in a public relations nightmare after video surfaced of the billionaire throwing the contents of a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his suite following a 26-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday.

The NFL on Tuesday fined Tepper $300,000, calling his conduct “unacceptable,” and Tepper apologized in a statement.

“I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior,” Tepper said.

The fine is nothing the league’s second-wealthiest owner can’t handle. But what’s worse is that Tepper’s temper tantrum has drawn even more attention to all that is wrong in Carolina, which has become the laughingstock of the NFL.

The NFL-worst Panthers (2-14) are an abysmal 31-67 since Tepper bought the team in 2018, failing to make the playoffs in each of his six seasons.

While Tepper’s actions were unacceptable, his frustration is certainly understandable.

Nothing is going right for him as an NFL owner.

Tepper was so desperate for stability at the quarterback position last spring that he essentially agreed to mortgage the franchise’s future by trading away four draft picks and top receiver D.J. Moore to move up eight spots to get Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The move has backfired.

Not only have the Panthers received little production from Young, but now they must surrender the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft to the Chicago Bears. The Panthers also gave up their first- and second-round picks in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2025 for Young, who is 2-13 as a starter and ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every key statistical category.

That led to the ouster of first-year coach Frank Reich, marking the impatient Tepper’s third midseason firing in six seasons.

General manager Scott Fitterer might be next out the door.

Fitterer not only orchestrated what may go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history, but also swung and missed by signing free agents Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst and failed to upgrade an offensive line that has been ineffective all season.

And it was Fitterer who dealt Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last season, but failed to land a first-round draft choice in return.

The season has been such a mess that the Panthers could become the first team since at least 1991 to go an entire season without a single fourth-quarter play being run with them in the lead. Both of Carolina’s wins came on last-play field goals by Eddy Pineiro.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

After two encouraging performances that increased optimism about his career trajectory, Young took another big step back against the Jaguars by finishing 19 of 32 for 112 yards passing with an interception. Young has thrown for fewer than 250 yards in 14 of his 15 NFL starts.

STOCK UP

Receiver Adam Thielen has been the team’s best player all season. The veteran eclipsed 100 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving by hauling in six catches for 38 yards against the Jaguars.

STOCK DOWN

The offensive line. This is a unit that will need major upgrades in the offseason. Carolina surrendered six sacks to the Jaguars on Sunday and have now allowed 62 for the season, tied for third most in the NFL.

INJURIES

OLB Marquis Haynes Jr. returned to Charlotte on Monday after staying overnight at Jacksonville’s Baptist Medical Center following a concussion on Sunday. Haynes had to be carted off the field. He remains in the concussion protocol and is unlikely to play in the season finale against Tampa Bay. … Pineiro was held out of Sunday’s game with a sore right hamstring and it’s not clear if he’ll be able to play this weekend.

KEY NUMBERS

0-9 – The Panthers’ road record this season.

NEXT STEPS

QB Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers visit Charlotte on Sunday looking to wrap up the NFC South title. The Panthers can prevent that from happening and knock the Bucs out of playoff contention. Mayfield played last season for the Panthers before being released.

—

