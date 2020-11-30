NFL sets schedule for Week 16 tripleheader on Dec. 26

LOS ANGELES (AP)The NFL has set its schedule for the league’s Saturday tripleheader on Dec. 26.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. EST followed by the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (4:30 p.m. EST) and Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. EST).

The early and late games will air exclusively on NFL Network while the San Francisco-Arizona gamet will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

The NFL had five games to choose from when the schedule was announced in May, with teams told only that they would play Dec. 26 or Dec. 27. That means the Cleveland-New York Jets and Denver-Los Angeles Chargers are set for Sunday, Dec. 27.

