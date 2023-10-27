KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP)The NFL placed Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List on Friday, three days after he pleaded not guilty to charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Ross is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the list.

Ross was released from jail Tuesday after posting $2,500 bond. He is due again in court on Dec. 4. The Chiefs said they were aware of his arrest but had no comment.

Ross was arrested Monday, and the sheriff’s office in Johnson County, Kansas, originally indicated on his booking record that he was accused of causing damage of up to $25,000, which would have been a felony. That total was adjusted to under $1,000.

The 23-year-old Ross has been a bit player for the defending Super Bowl champions this season. He has been active in their first seven games but has just three catches for 34 yards.

The fact that he is playing at all is noteworthy. After a standout first two seasons at Clemson, Ross was found to have a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spinal area that required career-threatening surgery. Ross returned to play another season for the Tigers, then turned professional, where the Chiefs were one of the few teams willing to clear him medically to play.

