Miller, Gordon, Davis among rash of injuries at Broncos camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP)Veterans Von Miller, Todd Davis and Melvin Gordon were all injured in the Denver Broncos’ padded practice Thursday, and rookie speedster K.J. Hamler was held out with a pulled hamstring.

Davis injured his lower left leg during team drills toward the end of practice, was helped to the sideline and then carted into the training room.

Coach Vic Fangio said he didn’t have a good view of the play Davis got hurt on and he had no update on the nature or the severity of the injury.

Miller and Gordon were removed from practice as a precaution.

”Von tweaked his elbow so we pulled him out and Melvin tweaked his ribs, so we pulled him out, too,” Fangio said. ”Don’t know the severity of either one.”

The rash of injuries came on a day that started with rookie receiver/returner Hamler also sidelined.

”K.J.’s got a hamstring that he’s been trying to work through. He hasn’t been able to do that,” Fangio said. ”And he’ll be on the shelf for a couple of weeks.”

General manager John Elway bypassed a big need at tackle in the NFL draft to select Hamler in the second round. With Jerry Jeudy his top pick, the surprising selection of the Penn State speedster marked the first time in franchise history that the Broncos used their top two picks on wide receivers.

Also missing practice were wide receiver Juwann Winfree (groin), tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) and tight end Austin Fort (knee surgery).

—

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL