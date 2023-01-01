FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Teddy Bridgewater’s availability for the Dolphins’ regular-season finale against the New York Jets next week is up in the air after he left Miami’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots with a right finger injury.

Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season.

Miami led 14-10 in the third quarter and faced third-and-15 when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for receiver Trent Sherfield. New England safety Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Nick Folk’s extra point banged off the upright, leaving the score at 16-14.

Coach Mike McDaniel thinks Bridgewater suffered the injury trying to make a tackle as Dugger crossed over the goal line. McDaniel said the team will wait to find out the extent of the injury over the next few days.

Bridgewater entered the medical tent for evaluation after the interception and was replaced by Skylar Thompson for Miami’s next series. The third-stringer had an interception and a late TD pass to Mike Gesicki to trim the deficit to 23-21. He finished 12 of 21 for 104 yards.

Bridgewater was 12 of 19 for 161 yards and a touchdown pass.

