Matt Patricia is replacing Sean Desai as the defensive play-caller for the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Desai will continue his role as defensive coordinator but is moving to the booth, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the switch.

Patricia, a three-time Super Bowl champion as a defensive coach with the New England Patriots and a former head coach with the Detroit Lions, joined the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant this year after Desai replaced Jonathan Gannon as the defensive coordinator.

The Eagles (10-3) have lost two straight games and have allowed 109 points over the past three.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl