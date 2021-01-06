Lynn says coaching Chargers was ‘an absolute privilege’

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)Anthony Lynn said Tuesday that coaching the Los Angeles Chargers was ”an absolute privilege.”

Lynn issued a statement through the team a day after he was fired on Monday, ending a four-year tenure with LA.

”Growing up, coaches were like father figures to me. At every stage of life, I’ve had a coach that influenced me – including my time as an NFL player. That’s why I wanted to be a coach,” Lynn said. ”For the Spanos family to give me the opportunity to be their head coach these past four years, I just can’t thank them enough. It’s been an absolute privilege to represent the Los Angeles Chargers on and off the field, and I’m grateful to our staff, coaches, players and everyone in the community who has been so supportive throughout my time with the organization.”

Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history and had one year remaining on his contract. He had a 33-31 regular-season mark and was 1-1 in the playoffs.

Lynn led Los Angeles to the postseason in 2018, but the Chargers have had two straight losing seasons. They were 7-9 this season and ended with a four-game winning streak.

General manager Tom Telesco will address the media Wednesday about the decision to fire Lynn as well as to give an update on the coaching search. The Chargers have requested interviews with at least seven assistants, including Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

