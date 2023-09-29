THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP)Tyler Higbee is already the most productive tight end in Los Angeles Rams history, and he’s eager to extend his own records for at least two more seasons in the sun.

The Rams signed Higbee to a two-year contract extension through 2025 on Friday, rewarding the steady contributor for another strong start to the season.

Higbee became the top receiving tight end in franchise history during his first seven seasons with the Rams, who chose him in the fourth round of their first draft class after the franchise returned home to Los Angeles in 2016. Higbee has been a starter whenever healthy since coach Sean McVay took over the Rams in 2017, and he has weathered challenges from younger players over the years to remain a central part of McVay’s offense.

“I’ve been here my entire career, and I love this place,” Higbee said. “Love this team, love this organization. Feel very grateful and blessed to be able to continue playing here.”

Higbee, 30, is the Rams’ career leader among tight ends with 317 receptions, 3,239 yards receiving and 20 touchdown catches, surpassing every significant mark for a franchise that began play in 1936. At 6-foot-6, he’s a big target and an eager blocker whose physical style allows him to handle multiple responsibilities for McVay.

He set a franchise single-season record for tight ends with 72 catches last season, and he has 11 catches for 132 yards already this season for the Rams (1-2), who visit Indianapolis on Sunday. Higbee’s teammates voted him a captain this season.

“He epitomizes a lot of the things that we’re looking for in Rams,” McVay said. “Mentally and physically tough. Loves to compete. He’s got versatility. We ask a lot of our tight ends. He sets the example every single day.”

Higbee has a Super Bowl ring, even if he wasn’t on the field to win it: He hurt his knee in the NFC championship game and watched the Rams’ win over the Bengals in February 2022 from the sideline. Higbee had one of his best seasons leading up to the injury, catching 61 passes in the regular season and adding nine receptions in the postseason.

Higbee is a Tampa Bay-area native who played college ball at Western Kentucky, but he has warmed to life on the West Coast.

“I grew up in Florida, so I’m a warm-weather guy, and it doesn’t get much better than this out here,” Higbee said. “To start a family and being able to have a little bit of security, we’ve grown to love this community, this area and this team.”

Higbee and the Rams only opened negotiations on an extension earlier this week, but the deal was easy to reach. Higbee admits he wasn’t terribly interested in exploring free agency with his roots firmly planted in Southern California and an 11-month-old daughter at home.

“I’ve given everything that I have, and I’ll continue to do the same,” Higbee said. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. It was a pretty – I don’t want to say an easy decision, but this is the place that I want to be.”

NOTES: LT Alaric Jackson (hamstring) missed his third consecutive practice Friday but is still listed as questionable for the Rams’ game against the Colts. McVay expects Jackson’s availability to be a game-time decision. The coach wouldn’t say whether he will move Joe Noteboom from right guard to left tackle if Jackson can’t play. … Higbee (Achilles) and WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) were both limited in the final workout of the week. … WR Puka Nacua (oblique) will play after participating fully in practice Thursday and Friday. The rookie is second in the NFL with 30 catches in just three games. … McVay expects new OL Kevin Dotson to be active this weekend.

