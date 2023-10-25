Week 8 brings some new players into the fold as prime picks to get a touchdown, but this likely won’t be the last time they make an appearance on the list. These are my Week 8 best bets to score.

Running Back

JAHMYR GIBBS, LIONS

With David Montgomery sidelined, Gibbs had 11 carries and nine receptions while racking up 126 yards and a score in Week 7. He had the third-highest snap count (87%) for a running back last week, and he’s in line to get the bulk of time again this week against a Raiders team that is our third-best matchup for RBs. They’re also our 11th-worst matchup for wide receivers, so the Lions could lean heavily on the run.

ISIAH PACHECO, CHIEFS

Finding the end zone in four of his past five games, Pacheco has developed into a scoring machine in recent weeks. He could do it again in Week 8 against a Broncos team that struggles to contain the run. Denver is our best matchup for opposing runners, allowing the most fantasy points per game (30.1) and second-most TDs (12) to running backs in the league. Pacheco is likely to cross the end zone at least once in Week 8.

RAHEEM MOSTERT, DOLPHINS

Mostert is tied for the most total TDs (11) for a running back through seven weeks. While he didn’t find the end zone in Week 7, the Eagles are our top ranked run defense, he’ll have a much easier go of it against the Patriots this week, our 10th-best matchup for opposing runners. The proof is already there, as Mostert had 127 total yards and two TDs versus New England in Week 2. With a 52.17% TD dependency and -125 Vegas odds to score, Mostert is as good as it gets to a sure thing in Week 8.

Wide Receiver

KEENAN ALLEN, CHARGERS

Allen has scored in two of his past three games despite them being tough matchups for wide receivers, and he’ll have his best matchup in weeks this Sunday, when the Chargers face the Bears. Our ninth-best matchup for opposing wide receivers, Chicago has allowed eight receiving touchdowns, the second-highest mark in the league. Coming off a 94% snap count in Week 7, Allen has -105 Vegas odds to score, the second-best odds for a wide receiver going into Week 8.

CHRISTIAN KIRK, JAGUARS

Kirk has become a top option in the receiving game for the Jaguars. Scoring a TD in his past two games, Kirk has three touchdowns on the season, and he could make it four this week against the Steelers secondary. Pittsburgh is our third-best matchup for wide receivers in Week 8, the best matchup the Jaguars have had this season. With a balanced 28.17 TD dependency, Kirk is a solid bet to score.

A.J. BROWN, EAGLES

Brown is on a roll, either surpassing 125 yards or scoring a touchdown in five consecutive weeks. He’s in a prime spot to do both this week against a Commanders secondary that is our second-best matchup for opposing wide receivers going into Week 8. Washington has allowed nine touchdowns to wide receivers this season, tied for most in the league. Brown has decent 120 odds to score, just because the Eagles are so versatile on offense, but he’s still a top candidate to find the end zone this week.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.