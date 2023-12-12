EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence returned to the New York Giants for a game against Green Bay on Monday night after missing a game with a hamstring injury.

The Giants, who had a bye last week, also activated veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) from injured reserve. He will back up undrafted free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito, who has led New York to two straight wins. Right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) will miss his fifth straight game.

The Packers will be without wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), who were injured in a win over the Chiefs last week. Green Bay also will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander for the fifth straight week with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) is active for the first time in almost two months and tight end Josiah Deguara (hip) is back after missing the Chiefs game.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl