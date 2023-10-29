EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)For nearly 60 minutes, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets looked miserable on offense.

Out of nowhere came two impressive throws and two clutch field goals, and the Jets somehow walked off the field winners.

Barely.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of regulation and added a 33-yarder with 6:09 left in overtime as the Jets staged an unlikely comeback in a defensive struggle to stun the Giants 13-10 on a chilly, rainy Sunday.

“We had no doubt going into overtime that we were going to win that game,” Wilson said.

The Jets (4-3) moved 46 yards in six plays, and Zuerlein’s winning kick was set up by a pass interference penalty against Adoree Jackson that gave them a first down at the 15.

Coach Robert Saleh didn’t give his offense a chance to make a mistake and Zuerlein came out and put his kick just inside the left upright for the Jets’ third straight win.

“That’s how you draw it up, right?” tight end Tyler Conklin said with a smile.

The loss was disappointing for the Giants (2-6), who had fourth-and-1 at the Jets 17 and Brian Daboll opted to try a field goal late in regulation – but Graham Gano was wide left on a 35-yarder.

“I have no excuses,” who was also wide left on a 47-yarder in the second quarter. “That’s not who I am.”

After Gano’s second miss, the Jets drove 58 yards in four plays without a timeout in the final 24 seconds for the tying field goal.

Wilson hit Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard on consecutive 29-yard passes, allowing the Jets to spike the ball and stop the clock with 1 second to play to give Zuerlein a chance to tie.

“I think it’s situations exactly like what we just went through is why you have to remain confident,” Zach Wilson said. “All it takes is a play. And, really, all it took was two plays.”

Wilson was 17 for 36 for 240 yards and a touchdown to Breece Hall for the Jets, who were 2 for 15 on third down – with their first conversion coming with just over two minutes remaining. Garrett Wilson had seven catches for 100 yards.

“A lot of resilience from this group,” Saleh said. “It feels like it’s the mark of this group. It never feels like it’s out.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux had three sacks for the Giants, who went 2 for 19 on third down and couldn’t do much once Tyrod Taylor went out after injuring his ribs in the second quarter.

“They stole one from us there at the end,” Giants left tackle Justin Pugh said. “This isn’t ‘stole one,’ we gave it away, too. Hats off to them. Yeah, just enough to get the win.”

Practice squad quarterback Tommy DeVito took over for Taylor, who was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Taylor was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further examination on an injury to his rib cage. He will remain in HUMC overnight for observation, per the team.

Taylor, who was making his third straight start with Daniel Jones (neck) out, hurt his ribs going to the ground on a scramble after being strip-sacked and recovering his own fumble.

DeVito, who was 2 of 7 for minus-1 yard, had given the Giants a 10-7 lead with a 6-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half.

Saquon Barkley had 128 yards on 36 carries, but the Giants finished with minus-9 net yards passing, the fewest in a game since the Browns had minus-9 against the Jaguars on Dec. 3, 2000.

“We ran almost every play,” Daboll said. “Tried to win it an old school way.”

Gano kicked a 31-yard field goal on the opening drive. Hall gave the Jets a 7-3 lead with a 50-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Both teams were playing excellent defense coming in and they dominated the first half. The teams combined for 201 yards in total offense, eight first downs and 0 for 18 on third-down conversions.

There was only one big play, Hall’s TD catch on a pass that traveled 1 yard. The running back sidestepped Bobby Okereke, ran around fellow linebacker Micah McFadden and then weaved his way the final 45 yards through the Giants defenders for the only touchdown of the half.

RODGERS’ RECOVERY

Aaron Rodgers dropped back and put some weight on his injured left leg as he threw several passes during warmups before the game.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11, didn’t make full dropbacks. But the fact Rodgers can put weight on his left leg and step into throws nearly seven weeks after being injured is another indication his rehabilitation is progressing well.

INJURIES

Jets: Saleh said DL Al Woods is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. … C Connor McGovern (knee) and OL Wes Schweitzer (calf) left with injuries and will have more tests Monday.

Giants: Besides Taylor, TE Darren Waller was ruled out in the second quarter after aggravating a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday night.

Giants: At Las Vegas Sunday to face the Raiders.

