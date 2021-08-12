Jets rookie WR Moore leaves practice with quad issue

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore left practice Thursday with a quadriceps injury and was expected to have an MRI.

Coach Robert Saleh said depending on how the tests come back, Moore could miss the team’s preseason opener Saturday night against the Giants.

”I’m trying to get a feel,” Saleh said. ”I’m an optimist, so I’m never worried until I’m worried. So we’ll know more (later Thursday).”

Moore has been one of the standouts of training camp for the Jets, who drafted the former Mississippi star in the second round with the 34th overall pick. He went through 1-on-1 drills and then walked off the field with a trainer before heading inside for the day.

Moore has routinely made highlight-type plays during practices and has already looked comfortable in Mike LaFleur’s offense while building a quick rapport with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Saleh wasn’t concerned Moore might fall behind in his progress if he were to miss a short amount of time.

”You already know that if this is something, whether it’s little or not, he’s going to attack the heck out of it and make sure that he’s doing everything he can to get it back to 100 percent,” Saleh said. ”So that part is the furthest from our worries.”

Veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios is dealing with groin tightness that will sideline him for the preseason opener, although Saleh is optimistic he will be back next week to play at Green Bay.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams remains on track to make his camp debut next week. He’s on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason foot surgery, but has ramped up activities during the last several days. Saleh said Williams will go through a simulated practice Friday, so he and the team can see where he is physically.

NOTES: Saleh said Wilson and the starters will play ”about a quarter” against the Giants, meaning the rookie QB’s NFL debut will last a couple of series. … Saleh on being able to play a game after 13 camp practices: ”I think every NFL team is ready to see somebody else. You get all through OTAs and training camp and minicamp and all that stuff. We’re sick of each other. We’re sick of seeing the same defense. We’re sick of seeing the same offense. They’re ready to see a different color and they’re ready to go against different schemes and be challenged in different ways. It’s going to be fun, I’m excited for the group.”

