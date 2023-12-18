MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is in the concussion protocol after leaving the 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins late in the second quarter Sunday.

Trevor Siemian replaced Wilson on the Jets’ final series of the first half, and CBS originally reported that Wilson went into the locker room early to get hydrated. The Jets later announced Wilson had a head injury before ruling him out with a concussion in the third quarter.

Wilson was 4 for 11 with just 26 yards. It was unclear on what play Wilson was injured, but he was briefly looked at in the medical tent early in the game when his head hit the ground during a play. He stayed in, but spent most of his afternoon under immense pressure from Miami’s defense.

Wilson was sacked four times, one of which resulted in a fumble that led to the Dolphins’ first score. He took a hard hit from Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb on the strip sack.

Jets coach Robert Saleh did not have many details on Wilson’s injury after the game.

“I’m not sure the process,” he said. “From my understanding, it was called up top and he is now in the (concussion) protocol.”

The third-year quarterback is having a tough season, with 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 starts. He was benched for two games before returning last week to throw for 301 yards in one of the best games of his career as the Jets blew out the Texans 30-6.

Sunday’s loss, combined with wins by Houston and Cleveland, eliminated the Jets from playoff contention for the 13th straight season.

“These things are always tough pills to swallow,” Saleh said, “but we’ve got three more left. Get our bodies right, try to heal and get ourselves right to play another game on Sunday.”

