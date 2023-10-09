New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has a torn Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that an MRI revealed the nature of the injury, which occurred in the second quarter of New York’s 31-21 victory at Denver on Sunday. It’s the same field where Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn triceps a year ago.

“Second year in a row and we’re all kind of surprised because he played a play on it and walked off on his own power, he walked to the locker room on his own power,” Saleh said. “So we were pretty optimistic that that part of it was going to be OK.”

The Jets announced during the game that Vera-Tucker had a calf injury, but Saleh said afterward there was “concern” it could be serious.

Vera-Tucker has been arguably the Jets’ best offensive lineman and their most versatile. He started the first two games at right guard before sliding over to right tackle. Vera-Tucker, a 2021 first-round draft pick out of USC, also has played left guard and left tackle during his brief NFL career.

Second-year O-lineman Max Mitchell replaced Vera-Tucker against the Broncos, but Saleh wouldn’t reveal the Jets’ plan at right tackle moving forward.

“It’s a blow, but I feel bad for him,” Saleh said of Vera-Tucker. “He battled his way back this offseason from the injury a year ago and to have this happen again, it’s just unfortunate.”

He’s the second key member of the Jets’ offense to suffer a torn Achilles tendon after quarterback Aaron Rodgers was injured on the fourth snap of his debut with the team in the season opener.

