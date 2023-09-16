FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP)The New York Jets signed kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad and then elevated him to the active roster on Saturday to replace the injured Greg Zuerlein.

The Jets also signed quarterback Tim Boyle from the practice squad to back up Zach Wilson, who’s starting after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in New York’s 22-16 season-opening win against Buffalo last Monday night.

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen was elevated from the practice squad and wide receiver Irvin Charles was waived from the active roster.

The Jets needed a kicker after Zuerlein injured his right groin in practice on Thursday. Coach Robert Saleh said Zuerlein had a “50-50” chance of being able to play against Dallas on Sunday. New York worked out a few kickers Friday, including Seibert.

Zuerlein was officially ruled out Saturday, so the Jets moved forward with Seibert. The 26-year-old kicker spent parts of the last two seasons with Detroit, and also had stints with Cincinnati and Cleveland after being a fifth-round draft pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2019.

Seibert is 44 of 55 on field goals and has missed just two of his 53 extra-point tries.

NOTES: LB Chazz Surratt was fined $4,833 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness on Xavier Gipson’s winning punt return for a TD vs. Bills. No penalty was called on the play. … LB Quincy Williams had two separate $13,333 fines for unnecessary roughness – one in the second quarter and another in the third. Neither was called for a penalty.

