EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Aaron Rodgers dropped back and put some weight on his injured left leg as he threw several passes during warmups before the New York Jets’ game against the Giants on Sunday.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11, took a couple of steps back and tossed some short throws on the MetLife Stadium field.

They weren’t full dropbacks, but the fact Rodgers can put weight on his left leg and step into throws nearly seven weeks after being injured is another indication his rehabilitation is progressing well.

Rodgers surprised teammates and fans two weeks ago when he threw passes on the field before the Jets’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles without the aid of crutches or a walking boot.

Rodgers has been rehabilitating in the Los Angeles area after having surgery two days after the injury. He reportedly had a “speed bridge” procedure that’s designed to accelerate the rehab process and has already blown away the traditional timetables associated with that type of injury.

While he insists he won’t put a timetable on a return, Rodgers has maintained his goal is to return at some point later this season.

“There’s a lot of things that have to happen to get to that point,” he said recently on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “But it’s going to have to be jogging, then explosive movements and then practicing and then everybody signing off on it.

“Hopefully we get to have those conversations.”

Zach Wilson is starting his sixth straight game for the Jets in place of Rodgers.

During warmups Sunday, Rodgers also spent a few minutes chatting with injured Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones is sidelined for a third straight game with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor is starting for the Giants in the MetLife Stadium bragging rights game against the Jets.

