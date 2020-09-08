Jaguars promote Glennon to active roster, put Williams on IR

NFL Dallas
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted quarterback Mike Glennon from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve.

Williams, a fifth-round draft pick who was benched last season, had surgery for a core muscle injury last month. He will miss at least the first three games of the regular season.

Glennon gives the Jaguars an experienced backup heading into the opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for the backup spot, but the veteran might be a better option, if needed, to fill in for starter Gardner Minshew early in the season.

Jacksonville also rounded out its 16-man practice squad by signing defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback Sidney Jones. The team also released cornerback Tramaine Brock from injured reserve via an injury settlement.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos