JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is back at practice three days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat.

Coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that Shatley went into atrial fibrillation – a rapid heartbeat – following a hot and humid practice Wednesday.

“We got him right away, got him treated,” Pederson said. “He’s fine. He’s OK. He’s with the team. Everything’s calmed down. He’ll be out there today. He’ll be in uniform, but until he’s cleared, he’ll just work on the side and all that.”

Shatley was in full pads Saturday and doing some light work with the second-team offense. He sat out 11-on-11 drills.

The 32-year-old Shatley is Jacksonville’s longest-tenured player. He’s played in 128 games, with 45 starts, since making the roster as an undrafted rookie from Clemson in 2014.

