Jaguars create executive position to push for social justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars have created an executive position to lead the organization’s social responsibility mission.

The small-market franchise on Wednesday named T-Neisha Tate its vice president of social responsibility and impact. She is responsible for directing the team’s desire to emphasize respect and to inspire and unify players, staff and fans to make a positive, meaningful impact on the community.

Team president Mark Lamping says the Jaguars ”have placed strong emphasis on social responsibility and racial equality, and the creation of this position is taking that commitment to an entirely new and appropriate level.”

Jacksonville has the NFL’s only minority owner, Shad Khan.

Tate grew up in Jacksonville and has worked for the team for more than eight years. She had been the director of programs for the Jaguars Foundation.

Tate says she’s ”humbled by the commitment the Jaguars organization has made to essential issues such as social justice and equity. I am honored to be leading the charge to better my community by leveraging the power of football.”

She adds that her goal ”is to be a role model for every Black and brown girl and woman whose possibilities and potential have yet to be realized.”

