Jags sign QB Beathard, potentially setting up Minshew trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard on Wednesday, giving them an experienced backup if they trade Gardner Minshew.

Responding to a question about Minshew potentially being on the block last week, coach Urban Meyer said ”at this point, no.”

Signing Beathard could change that. He started 12 games over four years in San Francisco, throwing for 3,469 yards, with 18 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He was a third-round draft pick from Iowa in 2017. NFL Network reported he signed a two-year deal worth $5 million.

Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. The Jaguars also have 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton on the roster.

Luton started three games as a rookie, finishing with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Minshew has started 20 games in two seasons, going 7-13. The 2019 sixth-round pick has thrown for 5,530 yards, with 37 TDs and 11 INTs, and has four game-winning drives.

”There’s a lot of anticipation about the first pick. I understand there’s a lot of conversation out there, but there’s been no decisions made,” Meyer said. ”Gardner’s done some very good things here in Jacksonville and he’s a competitive maniac, which I really appreciate that about him.”

