NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans are in wait-and-see mode about how Will Levis’ left ankle feels after being bent backward during his seventh and final sack late in overtime against Houston.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Levis was sore Monday. The rookie quarterback has been on the injury report for the same foot or ankle since early November, and he got a ride on a cart to his car from the stadium on Sunday after talking to reporters following a 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans.

The bigger challenge is how Vrabel and the Titans (5-9) handle three games that mean nothing beyond the franchise’s draft status for April and jobs past this season.

This is the earliest Tennessee has been eliminated from playoff contention in Vrabel’s six seasons and its second straight year missing the postseason. The franchise hadn’t been eliminated this early since 2015, when the Titans finished 3-13 and got the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Even despite a seven-game skid, the Titans were still playing for a third straight AFC South title into the final minutes of the 2022 regular-season finale.

Tennessee also missed the playoffs in Vrabel’s debut season with a berth on the line in the regular-season finale.

“It’s a new experience for me, you know?” Vrabel said. “So I have to give it some thought and try to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can do to continue to try to teach them, to develop them, inspire the ones the best that we can.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The defensive line. The Titans had four sacks and held the Texans to two field goals when backed up inside their own 10 and four overall even with two linemen making their debuts. That included Quinton Bohanna starting after being signed Wednesday off Detroit’s practice squad.

This was the sixth time Tennessee held an opponent to 20 points or fewer this season. The Titans also held Houston to 4 of 15 (26.7%) conversions on third down.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The offensive line. The Titans are starting two rookies on the left side of their line and are down to their third starter at right tackle. They gave up six sacks after halftime, when Tennessee led 13-3.

Derrick Henry had his worst game as a starter against a team he had rushed for 1,018 yards against in his past five games. He had just 9 yards on 16 rushes. Henry was hit for an easy tackle behind the line when left tackle Jaelyn Duncan and left guard Peter Skoronski both chipped the defender, then released, looking to block someone else.

“I don’t really have no words,” the two-time NFL rushing leader said of his worst game as a starter in his eight-year career.

STOCK UP

DL Denico Autry. He had two sacks and now has a career-high 11 this season. Autry leads the Titans with 28 sacks since signing a three-year deal in 2021.

STOCK DOWN

Nick Folk. The veteran kicker has stabilized a position that had been a revolving door since the start of the 2019 season. Yet his only missed extra points have come in regulation during the past two home games – the difference between being eliminated instead of potentially 7-7 and still chasing a wild-card berth.

INJURIES

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has missed two games with an injured right knee. Asked about his status, Vrabel said anyone who can play will play. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting didn’t return Sunday after hurting a hip. TE Trevon Wesco didn’t return after injuring his ankle.

KEY NUMBER

10 – Henry had the fewest yards from scrimmage for a player with at least 20 touches in an NFL game since 1948. Asked if Henry’s days as an elite running back are over, Vrabel said he doesn’t think so. Henry will be a free agent after this season and turns 30 on Jan. 4.

“We understand that Derrick’s got a certain running style and great skill set,” Vrabel said. “We have to be able to get him going and give him space and get him to the second level. He in turn has to be able to help the line, help the receivers.”

NEXT STEPS

Figure out if Levis can move around enough to play this weekend against Seattle. See who has recovered from the flu making it ways through the locker room. Try to be a spoiler with a visit to Houston on Dec. 31 before hosting Jacksonville in the finale.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl