GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed passed a concussion evaluation after Monday night’s game, but is dealing with an ankle injury on a short week.

Reed’s situation reflects the uncertain status for much of Green Bay’s receiving corps as the Packers (6-7) have little time to prepare for a Sunday matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7).

Three of Green Bay’s top four receivers were on the injury report Wednesday. Christian Watson has a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Green Bay’s 24-22 loss to the New York Giants on Monday night, while Dontayvion Wicks and Reed both have ankle issues.

“Yeah, I think anytime you don’t have your best guys out there it’s tough,” quarterback Jordan Love said Wednesday.

“We’ve had so many reps with other guys in our offense that I’m comfortable. Those guys are comfortable. It’s really that next-man-up mentality.”

Although the Packers didn’t practice Wednesday because of the short week, Green Bay’s injury report indicated Watson and Wicks wouldn’t have participated if the team had a full workout. The injury report indicated Reed would have practiced on a limited basis.

Reed is optimistic about his chances of playing Sunday.

“We just did jog-through and everything today, and I’m good to go,” said Reed, who has 48 catches for a team-high 540 yards.

Reed was tested for a concussion after running from scrimmage on an unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter. He said testing showed everything was clear.

He couldn’t specify at what point in the game his ankle injury occurred.

“I honestly don’t even know when it happened,” Reed said. “I woke up the next day and it was really sore.”

The rookie second-round draft pick from Michigan State has been taking plenty of hits because of his increasing workload in the run game. Reed had four carries for 38 yards – including a 20-yard touchdown – and eight catches for 27 yards against the Giants.

Reed’s presence would be particularly critical if Watson and Wicks are unable to play on Sunday. Watson caught four touchdown passes during Green Bay’s three-game winning streak that ended Monday, and the Packers’ offense struggled without him.

After throwing eight touchdown passes without an interception during that win streak, Love went 25 of 39 for 218 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Giants on a night that tested Green Bay’s receiving depth.

Samori Toure had a season-high four targets and rookie Malik Heath got his first career touchdown catch.

Love might be throwing to a receiving group that’s not at full strength again Sunday.

“Obviously, it’s tough,” he said. “You always want to have your best guys out there, but things happen. It’s football. Injuries happen. It’s just how do you move on, not make excuses about anything and obviously get as comfortable as you can throughout the week with repetition and things like that, so we make sure we go out there and perform on Sunday.”

