CINCINNATI (AP)The Cincinnati Bengals were without defensive Sam Hubbard for Monday’s night’s game against the Buffalo Bills but had starting tight end Hayden Hurst back in the lineup.

Both players had missed time with calf injuries. Hubbard participated in practice last week but missed his second game.

The Bills are as healthy as they’ve been all year. Receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) were active despite missing practice time.

Buffalo’s inactives included cornerback Xavier Rhodes, linebacker Baylon Spector, safety Dean Marlowe, tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive linemen Justin Murray, Alec Anderson and Ike Boettger,

The Bengals’ inactives also included quarterback Jake Browning, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, guard Jackson Carman and defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Cincinnati put right tackle La’el Collins (knee) on injured reserve last week. Hakeem Adeniji was expected to start in his place.

The Bengals (11-4) can clinch the AFC North title with a win. The Bills (12-3) must win to stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

