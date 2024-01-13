HOUSTON (AP)The Houston Texans will have their two top pass rushers for Saturday’s wild-card playoff game against Cleveland, and Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward also is active.

Jonathan Greenard, who was listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, will return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He leads the Texans with 12 1/2 sacks. Rookie Will Anderson Jr., the third overall pick in the draft who has seven sacks, also is set to play after missing time in practice this week with an ankle injury.

Ward is active after being listed as questionable because he injured his knee in practice Thursday.

Houston will be without veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is inactive because of an ankle injury.

Also inactive for Cleveland is kicker Dustin Hopkins, who hasn’t played since injuring his left hamstring while chasing down a kick returner against the Texans on Dec. 24.

Other inactive players for Houston are QB Case Keenum, G Nick Broeker, TE Eric Saubert and DT Teair Tart.

Other inactive players for Cleveland are WR Cedric Tillman, QB Jeff Driskel, RB Pierre Strong Jr., CB Kahlef Hailassie, C Luke Wypier and DE Isaiah McGuire.

