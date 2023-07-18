LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-8)

CAMP SITE: Costa Mesa, California

KEY ADDITIONS: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, LB Eric Kendricks, WR Quentin Johnston.

KEY LOSSES: LB Drue Tranquill, CB Bryce Callahan, OG Matt Feiler, LB Kyle Van Noy.

KEY STORYLINES: Moore is expected to install an offensive scheme that features more downfield passing and more consistency with the running game. The Chargers were the second-most unbalanced team in the league last season with a 65%-35% pass/run ratio. While coach Brandon Staley still calls the defense, Derrick Ainsley has been promoted to coordinator after Renaldo Hill left for Miami. Despite a plethora of new additions last season, the Bolts were 20th in total defense and continued to struggle against the run. Ainsley stressed better tackling and play on the edges throughout offseason workouts, which will continue to be a point of emphasis during the preseason. The two biggest storylines though aren’t on the field. QB Justin Herbert is due for a large extension, which most hope is completed by the start of the regular season, while many wonder if they will bounce back after blowing a 27-point lead to Jacksonville and losing 31-30 in the first round of the playoffs.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +2500

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL