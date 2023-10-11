EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Despite missing practice on Wednesday with a sore neck, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones does not believe his injury has any long-term concerns and he hopes to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Jones hurt his neck last Sunday when was hit on a blind-side sack by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game.

“I’m not concerned,” Jones said. “I think this is something I’ll be able to recover from quickly. Like I said, my goal is to play on Sunday.”

Neither Jones nor coach Brian Daboll would disclose the exact nature of the injury.

“I think that was kind of the mechanism of the injury, but I think, like I said, I think I’m focused on healing up,” Jones said after practice. “I’m a little sore today and, and I’ll keep getting better throughout the week.”

Jones said the decision for him to sit out was made by coaches and trainers and he did not question it.

Daboll had said on Monday he was optimistic Jones would be able to play on Sunday.

“He’s a little bit sore today,” Daboll said, adding Jones would be considered day to day for the Giants (1-4), who have lost three straight.

Tyrod Taylor, who played the final 12 minutes after Jones was hurt, would start if Jones cannot play against Buffalo (3-2).

Taylor is in his 13th season in the league. He started 43 games in three seasons (2015-17) with Buffalo and had 8,857 yards passing and 51 TDs, while rushing for 1,575 yards and 14 TDs.

“As a competitor, any time you get a chance to go out and play, you always look forward to it,” Taylor said. “It just happened to be Buffalo this week. I’d say I love to compete so wherever that is, if it’s this week, if it’s another time, I look forward those those opportunities.”

Tommy DeVito, who has never taken a snap in a regular-season game, is on the practice squad. The free agent from Illinois would be next in line behind Taylor if Jones can’t play, unless the Giants signed a veteran.

DeVito said his routine has not changed since reporting to training camp.

“I’ll watch film and continue to build and learn the offense, and go out and attack practice and the scout team,” he said. “Going against the defense, I’ll try to give them the best look possible. Obviously, nobody knows what’s going to happen, but I always stay ready.”

The Giants’ injury report is long. Besides Jones, Daboll said left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), backup tackle Matt Peart (shoulder), tight end Darren Waller (groin), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), linebackers Micah McFadden (ankle) and Azeez Ojulari (ankle) also won’t practice.

Peart and Waller downplayed their injuries and Waller intends to practice Thursday.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games, is expected to do more in practice this week, Daboll said.

