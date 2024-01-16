EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have hired Joel Thomas as their new running backs coach and Aaron Wellman as their executive director of player performance.

The team announced the additions Tuesday, the second and third since Brian Daboll shook up his staff after missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record.

Carmen Bricillo was hired last week to replace Bobby Johnson as the offensive line coach.

Daboll still needs to hire coordinators for defense and special teams, an outside linebackers coach and a defensive assistant.

Thomas has spent the past nine seasons as the New Orleans Saints’ running backs coach. During that time, the Saints tied for second in the NFL with 161 rushing touchdowns and Alvin Kamara earned five Pro Bowl selections.

He replaces Jeff Nixon, who left the Giants to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.

Wellman rejoins the Giants after spending the previous four seasons as Indiana University’s senior assistant athletic director for football performance. From 2016-19, he was the Giants strength and conditioning coach under Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur.

Wellman replaces Craig Fitzgerald, who left to become the director of strength and performance at the University of Florida, the same job he had with the Giants.

