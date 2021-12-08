Giants give Fromm most of snaps in Arizona workout

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)Recently signed quarterback Jake Fromm took most of the snaps for the New York Giants on Wednesday as the team practiced at the University of Arizona for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Giants coach Joe Judge said starting quarterback Daniel Jones was seen by a neck specialist in California on Monday and he has not been cleared for contact. Jones was hurt against Philadelphia on Nov. 28 but played the entire game.

”There’s nothing at this point that we’ve been told that would indicate this would be season ending,” Judge said before Jones practiced with the team on a limited basis, which is what he did most of last week.

Mike Glennon started this past Sunday in a 20-9 loss in Miami. He sustained a concussion in the game and remained in the league protocol, Judge said.

Glennon’s concussion was not diagnosed until after the game. He worked with trainers on the sideline Wednesday, and Judge said he is making progress.

”At this moment, if Mike was healthy and cleared, we would expect Mike to start,” Judge said. ”In terms of Jake, again, this is a really good opportunity this week to see him practice and prepare and get a further look at him.”

The Giants (4-8) will practice in Arizona the next three days before leaving to play the Chargers (7-5).

The Giants signed Fromm off the Buffalo practice squad early last week. The former Georgia star has never taken a snap in an NFL regular-season game.

Fromm, the backup to Glennon last week, has been having fun practicing and feeling like a football player again. He said he’s taking this week like last with everything up in the air.

”There are definitely some things I definitely feel more comfortable with, and some things I feel less comfortable with,” Fromm explained. ”So when it comes down to it we’ll have a good plan going out there, something we feel good about, and we’ll try to execute as best as we can.”

Besides Glennon, wide receivers Kenny Golladay (rib) and Kadarius Toney (oblique), and cornerback Adoree Jackson (quad) did not practice. Jones, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) were limited. —

