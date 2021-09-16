Giants’ Gates carted off with broken leg against Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP)New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game at Washington.

Gates was carted off after a significant delay, and players came off the New York sideline to show their support for him. His injury was announced as a lower leg fracture.

Gates started all 16 games last season at center. He was moved to guard in this game after the Giants put Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Billy Price took over at center.

Shortly after Gates left the game, Washington defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis injured his knee. His return was questionable.

