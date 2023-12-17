EAST RUTHERORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants activated tight end Darren Waller from injured reserve and waived veteran safety Bobby McCain on Saturday.

Waller was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at New Orleans (6-7). The Giants (5-8) will be looking for their fourth straight win.

Waller, who was acquired in a trade with Las Vegas last spring, practiced this week for the first time since injuring a hamstring and missing five games. His 36 receptions still rank second on the Giants.

McCain was signed in the offseason and never fit into coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense. The final straw might have happened on Monday night when a short punt hit him and was recovered by the Packers.

