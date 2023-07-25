LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)General manager Ryan Poles wouldn’t put a limit on how high the Chicago Bears can climb coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

He just sees a team looking as if it’s ready to pick itself up after hitting the floor.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can be, but I know our goal is always to win the division and be a championship-caliber team,” Poles said Tuesday. “That standard’s always going to be there.”

The Bears reported to training camp ready to take the next step as they try to climb out of the NFL’s cellar. They set a franchise record for losses and dropped the final 10 games to finish with a league-worst 3-14 record last season.

But with training camp starting, there is optimism and intrigue in Chicago.

Of course, it starts with quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears need him to develop as a passer in his third season after he made one spectacular play after another with his legs last year, running for 1,143 yards.

If nothing else, Poles loaded up around Fields in the offseason. The Bears swung a blockbuster trade with Carolina for playmaking receiver DJ Moore and drafted Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick, one of several moves to bolster their line.

The defense also got a boost. Chicago signed Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards.

There were big things happening away from the field, too. The Bears hired former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as president to replace the retired Ted Phillips and closed on a tract of land in suburban Arlington Heights, Ill., that could become the site of an enclosed stadium, though they’re now listening to pitches from other towns, too.

All of that has helped create a different vibe as Poles and coach Matt Eberflus enter their second season.

“We know each other better,” Eberflus said. “The staffs know each other better. We’ve been able to implement our culture into the building. The scouts, the coaches. Everybody. And then the addition of Kevin coming in – has been awesome. So yeah we’re in a better spot for sure.”

Poles said the energy “is outstanding in this building.”

“Everyone is on the same page,” he added. “I think everyone loves coming to work, and working with each other.”

The Bears still have some issues to address.

For one, there’s cornerback Jaylon Johnson and his contract. One of the Bears’ best players, he has said he wants an extension as he enters the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

Poles wouldn’t comment on negotiations. But in general, he said he has “no preferred timeline” on getting deals done.

“It’s when it happens. If I was in that position, I would want it done sooner rather than later, so soon,” he said.

The Bears are also still in the market for an edge rusher, though they’re also looking for improvement from within, after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks. The team leader last season was Jaquan Brisker with four, and he’s a safety. By comparison, the Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL with 70.

“I’m happy with the guys that are here,” Poles said. “But obviously we’re gonna look to improve if we can. So if it works out, we’ll attack it.”

NOTES: Poles said WRs Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool were cleared to practice when camp starts on Wednesday. Mooney missed the final five games last season because of an ankle injury, and Claypool spent a day on the physically unable to perform list before being removed from it on Monday. “Just needed an extra day or two to get him right,” Poles said. … Fields said Netflix approached him about being on the docuseries “Quarterback.” But he wasn’t interested. … Poles said the first group of players to report had all been cleared to practice.

