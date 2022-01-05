Fromm likely getting a second start at QB with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Jake Fromm is getting a second chance to show the New York Giants he can be an NFL quarterback.

The second-year product from Georgia has to hope his start against Washington (6-10) goes a lot better than the one he had against playoff-bound Philadelphia the day after Christmas.

Fromm played two-plus quarters in the 34-10 loss to the Eagles. He was lifted after throwing an interception that led to a go-ahead touchdown in the game that was tied 3-3 at halftime. Mike Glennon replaced him, but it could not prevent New York from losing its fourth straight game in what is now a five-game skid.

Glennon probably would have started the rest of the season, but he injured his left wrist in the loss to the Bears on Sunday and is out for the season finale.

Coach Joe Judge has not said Fromm is going to start for the Giants (4-12), but the only other available option is Brian Lewerke. The former Michigan State product has spent the season on the practice squad and has not played in a regular-season game.

Fromm isn’t looking at a start as a shot at redemption.

”For me, any opportunity to play in the NFL is a great opportunity,” he said. ”Obviously, I’m looking forward to having a good week of practice and going out and playing to the best of my abilities, and how I think I can.”

Fromm never seemed to get into a rhythm against the Eagles, but that has been the norm for the offense since starting quarterback Daniel Jones was knocked out of the lineup with a neck injury against the Eagles on Nov. 28.

New York was held to three points last week in a loss to the Bears, the fewest points it has scored since Judge took over as head coach in the 2020 season. It has been held without a touchdown in three of the five games in the current losing streak.

Fromm got the start against Philadelphia because he looked good late in a 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 19. He played the final series and was 6 of 12 for 82 yards. His drive stalled in the red zone on downs.

Starting a game the following week was not the same, as Fromm quickly learned.

”For me, the only pressure I feel is going to be pressure I put on myself to go out and perform,” he said. ”Obviously, I want to go out and play the best I can for me, but for my family, my teammates in the locker room and for this organization. Yeah, I’m going to go out and I’m going to give it all I can. Trust me, I want to win more than anybody does.”

NOTES: The Giants placed rookie LB Elerson Smith on injured reserve with a neck injury. … Four players were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list: DT Dexter Lawrence, WR Darius Slayton, T Korey Cunningham and DT Danny Shelton. Practice squad DL Woodrow Hamilton was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. … Freezing rain caused several Giants players to be late for practice on Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge said a few players sent him pictures of being stuck in traffic jams and offered to walk to practice. The coach told them to stay with the vehicles, adding no one would be fined. ”Man, I was on Route 3 for four hours this morning,” defensive back Julian Love said. ”It was very unfortunate. Thankfully, I made it in safe, kind of made some plays on the road – I would advise against. But thankfully I’m here. … DL Leonard Williams was elected winner of the 21st annual Good Guy Award by the Giants Chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is now known as the George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award. Accorsi, a former Giants GM, had his name added this year.

