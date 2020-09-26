Falcons top pick Terrell placed on COVID-19 reserve list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday, dealing another blow to the winless team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons (0-2) had already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) because of injuries.

Now, they’ll face the Bears (2-0) without Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.

Atlanta promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson and cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall from the practice squad, electing to carry 55 players in Sunday’s game.

Robinson is a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2015 who has played 22 career games. Abrams and Hall are undrafted rookies.

