CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is returning to the Carolina Panthers as a member of its radio broadcast team.

Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2020, will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme for seven games this season.

Kuechly, who was known for ability to call out an opponent’s plays pre-snap during his eight-year NFL career, will be in the booth for six Carolina home games against the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers and one road game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in his hometown.

”I just love the Panthers; I love being around it,” Kuechly told the team’s website. ”I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

Jim Szoke will continue to act as the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t do.

—

