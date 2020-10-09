Evans, Miller, Fournette available for Bucs against Bears

CHICAGO (AP)Tampa Bay Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans and Scott Miller are active for the Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, as is running back Leonard Fournette.

Tom Brady will have two of his top targets available with Evans (ankle) and Miller (hip/groin) playing after being listed as questionable. Evans leads the team in receptions (17) and touchdown catches (five) and is second with 230 yards. Miller leads the Buccaneers with 250 yards on 15 catches.

Fournette (ankle), averaging 5.1 yards per carry in three games, was doubtful after missing last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Receiver Chris Godwin, running back LeSean McCoy, defensive lineman Khalil Davis, quarterback Ryan Griffin, receiver Josh Pearson, guard Aaron Stinnie and receiver Justin Watson are inactive for Tampa Bay.

The Bears’ inactives are safeties Deon Bush and Sherrick McManis, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers, receiver Riley Ridley and linebacker Trevis Gipson.

