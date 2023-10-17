PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Julio Jones on Tuesday, adding veteran depth to their receiving corps.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn’t played since last season, his lone one with Tampa Bay. Jones had just 24 catches for 299 yards receiving with the Buccaneers. The 34-year-old has been slowed by injuries and hasn’t played in more than 10 games in a season since 2019.

The defending NFC champion Eagles (5-1) needed a third option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith once Quez Watkins went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. The Eagles host Miami on Sunday night.

Jones will be reunited in Philadelphia with Brown, his teammate in Tennessee in 2021, and Olamide Zaccheaus, his teammate in Atlanta in 2019-20.

Jones holds Atlanta records with 848 catches for 12,896 yards, and his 60 touchdowns rank second. He had a career-best 136 catches for 1,871 yards in 2015. He had six straight seasons with more than 1,300 yards receiving until being limited to nine games in 2020 by a nagging hamstring injury.

He has twice led the NFL in receiving yards in a season, and in 2015 his 136 receptions, 1,871 yards and 116.9 yards per game led the NFL in all three categories. He played in one Super Bowl with the Falcons.

