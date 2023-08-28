PHILADELPHIA (AP)The Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, two months after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts shortly after the NFL suspended Rodgers and two other players indefinitely for gambling on NFL games last season.

The Eagles placed him on the reserve/suspended list on Monday. Rodgers can’t seek reinstatement until after the upcoming season.

At least 10 players have been suspended in the past year, beginning with the 2022 season-long suspension of former Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley. He was reinstated in March and now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Five players were suspended for gambling infractions in April, four from Detroit.

Rodgers, a fourth-year player from UMass, will not be with the Eagles this season and will rejoin the team in 2024 should the NFL lift his suspension.

